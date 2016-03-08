Just a few minutes ago, both clubs confirmed the move through their official channels. Here are the official statements from both clubs.

"Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan," Chelsa's statement read.

"Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of Mateo Kovacic for the next season, until June 30, 2019," Real Madrid's statement read.

The transfer of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid was also announced by the clubs today.

We have tonight agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois, subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical. As part of the deal, Mateo Kovacic will join Chelsea on a season-long loan.https://t.co/WXhHzEdf6D — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 8 augusti 2018