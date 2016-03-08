Official: Real Madrid transfer blow as Juve announce starlet signing
20 July at 15:45La Liga giants Real Madrid have been dealt a blow by Juventus, who have announced the signing of Venezuelan starlet Christian Makoun.
Calciomercato had exclusively reported of Juventus being very close to signing Makoun about last week and had also told that how the Old Lady had managed to steal the young midfielder away from the hands of Real Madrid.
Juventus though, have now confirmed the signing of Makoun, who has signed from Venezuelan side Zamora.
Un nuovo arrivo per la nostra #Primavera: Frederick Makoun Reyes!— JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) July 20, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/6QJWpbJuL8 #JuventusYouth pic.twitter.com/o4kTseT1jH
The bianconeri, in their official statement, said: "Let's talk about Frederick Makoun Reyes, a midfielder born in Valencia (Venezuela) but also has a Belgian passport, who comes to Juventus from the Asociačín Civil Zamora FC, where he played as a midfielder but also as a central defender.
"Makoun is left-footed and despite his young age (he was born on March 5, 2000) already has a very promising track record: last year he won the Venezuelan championship, playing numerous games, and also made some appearances (between 2017 and 2018 ) in both the Copa Libertadores and in Copa Sudamericana ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments