Official: Roma defender Davide Zappacosta has teared his ACL
04 October at 23:00Roma have officially announced today via Calciomercato.com that full-back Davide Zappacosta, who joined the Giallorossi earlier this summer from Premier League side Chelsea on a six-month loan deal with the option to extend for the rest of the season, has ruptured the front cruciate ligament of his right knee.
The club officially confirmed the injury which took place in today’s training session, ahead of the Giallorossi’s clash against Cagliari on Sunday. Zappacosta has only made one appearance for Roma since his arrival from London in the summer.
The club, who have a history of serious injuries, are currently going through an injury crisis. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti, Cengiz Under and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are all out injured alongside Zappacosta.
With rumours that they’re injury curse was due to poor trainers or medical staff, the club completely overhauled their operation, changing staff and upgrading the training facilities. However, despite their best efforts, players are still remaining to get injured at a high rate.
Apollo Heyes
