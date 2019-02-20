Sami Khedira shares first social message after heart surgery
Khedira confirmed his successful surgery, road to recovery and wished his teammates good luck with a picture he has recently posted to his Instagram account:
I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus. Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes, I really appreciate that! A big thank you to Prof. F. Gaita as well. Now I‘m wishing my team mates all the best for tonight's game in Madrid
