Sami Khedira shares first social message after heart surgery

I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus. Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes, I really appreciate that! A big thank you to Prof. F. Gaita as well. Now I‘m wishing my team mates all the best for tonight's game in Madrid

A post shared by Sami Khedira (@sami_khedira6) on Feb 20, 2019 at 10:19am PST