Sami Khedira shares first social message after heart surgery

20 February at 21:00
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira underwent heart surgery today as his teammates prepare to take on last season's Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital. Khedira will, of course, not be playing tonight but his teammates are close to kick-off now.

Khedira confirmed his successful surgery, road to recovery and wished his teammates good luck with a picture he has recently posted to his Instagram account:
 


