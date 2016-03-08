Official: Sassuolo sack Giuseppe Iachini
05 June at 14:10Sassuolo manager Giuseppe Iachini has officially been sacked from his post at the helm of affairs at the club.
The neroverdi finished 11th in the Serie A this season and finished 11 points behind 10th placed Sampdoria, who finished with 45 points on board.
It has now been confirmed that Sassuolo have parted ways with manager Giuseppe Iachini after what was a par season and are now set to appoint Roberto de Zerbi as the manager.
Iachini has previously managed Palermo, Udinese, Sampdoria and Chievo Verona and had joined Sassuolo back in November.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
