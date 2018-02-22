Official: when Buffon will announce his future
14 May at 18:51Juventus and Italy goakeeper Gigi Buffon will announce his future this week, the bianconeri have announced.
The Italian goalkeeper will hold a press conference on Thursday morning at 11.30 am. Buffon will talk from the Allianz Stadium and Calciomercato.com will be following his press conference live.
Buffon, 40, will see his Juventus contract expire in June and is expected to announce his retirement during Thursday’s press conference.
Buffon has talked about his future many times times this season but after the Santiago Bernabeu defeat against Real Madrid last month the 40-year-old basically confirmed the end of his career at the end of the season.
“I am sorry because I am going to leave a great group of players and team-mates, that’s why tonight’s result hurts me so much”, Buffon said after the final whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“Buffon will leave something extraordinary. He is a leader, he will talk to Agnelli next week before announcing his decision”, Marotta said today.
Go to comments