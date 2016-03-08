Olmo closing in on Leipzig move: AC Milan unable to counterattack
23 January at 11:40AC Milan and Dani Olmo, a complicated operation. Yes, because as learned by Calciomercato.com, RB Leipzig are ready to close with Dinamo Zagreb: at midday there will be a meeting between the parties, including the players' agents, to try and find the final factor.
If the white smoke arrives, then Dani Olmo could fly to Germany already in the evening to begin his new adventure on German soil. So, what about AC Milan? The Rossoneri, for the time being, are unable to make a counterattack for the Spanish starlet.
There have been no significant sales that could finance an incoming hit. With Piatek, Paquetà and Suso still in the team, in fact, Boban and Maldini don't have the opportunity to invest €30m, as is the rumoured price tag of Dani Olmo.
The Spanish starlet has attracted their interest, eager to leave Dinamo Zagreb for a club that is ready to bet on him, giving him confidence. However, Leipzig are just details away from closing the operation.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments