Omeragic’s agent: 'AC Milan and Roma were close, but RB Salzburg are ahead'
25 February at 13:30FC Zurich starlet and AC Milan target Becir Omeragic’s agent, Nussi Jashari, discussed the interest from the Rossoneri and other interested clubs in an interview exclusively with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
First, Jashari gave some information about his player.
"He is a crystal-clear talent born in 2002. For several years now he has been awarded as the best youngster in Swiss football, an event that was repeated both when he was under 17 and under 19. Zurich is betting a lot on him, now let's see how he will grow up. We've recently renewed with the club and let's see if we can do things properly.”
He then spoke about the contract renewal with FC Zurich.
"He signed up for another four and a half years, so until 2024."
Jashari revealed how wanted his client is.
“There are so many teams interested in him. Calls are coming in from the Bundesliga, Italy, Spain and England. We've had a lot of concrete offers, we're very advanced with Salzburg and we'll see what happens.”
The agent suggested that the 18-year-old Swiss defender was close to joining RB Salzburg.
"We haven't made a final decision yet, but they are far ahead."
Jashari touched on the Rossoneri’s interest in Omeragic in January and whether a move is definitively off now.
"Milan know him well and are interested, we had a meeting with them. Roma are also following him with interest, they know him well. It didn't go well at the time and now we'll see how it ends with Salzburg. Omeragic is a player demanded by the Bosnian national team even though he's done all the work with Switzerland. We must choose the national team calmly for him.”
Finally, Jashari discussed whether his client would like to come to Italy in the future.
"He's a very serious and professional guy and he's interested in Italian football, he likes it. He was enthusiastic about this possibility that had been created with Milan. Now he's happy because he's extended with Zurich, in a club where he has everyone's confidence and can show off. Now he's focused on doing more, gaining experience: now it's important to play. It wouldn't be easy for him to play in the first team of AC Milan, Zurich has different ambitions and projects. They give the youngsters a lot more time. We talked to them in the market in January, but it was nothing concrete. He had yet to finish with his old agent and now, at the age of 18, he's come to us.”
