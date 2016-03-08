Only matter of time before Ancelotti departs from Naples
02 December at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli are clearly struggling to find a way to stay competitive on both domestic and European fronts and things are starting to clearly fell a part from the point of view of manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The Naples-based outfit suffered a rather shocking 2-1 defeat while playing at home in the league match against Sassuolo at the weekend which left them seventh on the league table with 20 points from 14 matches, eight behind fourth-placed AS Roma.
After the defeat, the former Real Madrid manager did not take complete responsibility of the defeat and pointed fingers on the players as well, which was a clear sign that things are still not well in the background in Naples.
It is believed that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reluctant to pull the plug which is quite surprising considering the way he is, however, the negotiations are well underway in the background to find a possible candidate for the bench in the near future.
As things stand, Ancelotti’s time with the Gli Azzurri is all but over and it will be nothing less than a miracle to see the former Chelsea boss still at the bench come January or February.
