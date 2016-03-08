Ospina's dad: 'Colombians support Napoli because of him'
04 October at 19:45The father of Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has revealed that the nation of Colombia has started supporting the partenopei because of the 30-year-old goalkeeper.
After having been relegated to the bench for Arsenal in the Premier League, Ospina sealed a loan move to Napoli this past summer and he has already impressed in goal for the partenopei, appearing four times in the Serie A this season.
Ospina's dad Hernan was recently talking to Radio Marte about his son and how he's settling in at Napoli and he revealed that Colombia have started supporting Napoli because of Ospina.
Hernan said: "In Colombia he has great support and is a true idol. He has always been good with his foot as he played as a striker as a kid and scored more and more.
"This ability has remained as seen from his game from the very beginning. Although there are so many important matches, everyone is asking me for the match times of Napoli.
"The Blues are a great team and also thanks to the presence of Ospina all in Colombia are starting to follow the Neapolitans ".
Kaustubh Pandey
