Roma president James Pallotta has spoken to Sirius XM Channel 157 about the Giallorossi summer transfer window.The Serie A giants came close to signing Malcom but the player eventually decided to join Barcelona instead.“Barcelona didn’t behave ethically. The deal was closed, everything was in place. We’ll take legal action against Bordeaux. Barcelona have apologized but I don’t accept their excuses. I can only forgive them if they sell us, Messi. Barcelona are a bigger club than Roma we can still make business in the future.”“Alisson? We have to be serious, € 70 million is a lot of money, we are trying to strengthen our defense and we want to improve in terms of building the attacking action from the back. Trigoria? It’s all first class now, as soon as I know it’s all brand new now.”