The last four days of the summer transfer window in the Premier League will see many English clubs involved in big negotiations.Manchester United will be one of the clubs in the spotlight as thewith the relationship between Paul Pogba and José Mourinho that seems to have left no alternative but to see the Frenchman and the Special One part ways in the summer.​According to Tuttosport Pogba has been offered to Barcelona by Mino Raiola. The Italian agent will meet Manchester United today to put the Blaugrana’s offer in the table.​Barcelona are ready to invest more than € 100 million to sign the World Cup winner (€112 million accordig to Corsport and Gazzetta)​Pogba is also being linked with a move to Juventus but the Old Lady would need to sell Miralem Pjanic to afford the signing of their former star.Manchester United, however, could replace Pogba with another Serie A star: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.Il Corriere dello Sport reports the player’s agent Mateja Kezman (who played for Chelsea under José Mourinho during his playing career) has offered Milinkovic-Savic to both the Red Devils and Chelsea.Lazio president Claudio Lotito wanted € 150 million to sell the player at the beginning of the summer but the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain have made footballers’with his agent Mateja Kezman that has already talked about the future of his client with both the Blues and the Red Devils.