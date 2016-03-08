Paper talk: James Rodriguez says yes to Napoli, Sarri to Juve, date of announcement revealed

James Rodriguez is open to joining Napoli in the summer, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Colombian star is on very good terms with Carlo Ancelotti who is pushing to sign El Diez from Real Madrid.



The Merengues will see the former Monaco star return from his two-year loan spell at Bayern but have no long-term plans for him at the club. Florentino is looking for suitors and according to the Italian paper James wants Napoli move.



His price-tag is in the region of € 50 million. Ancelotti and James spoke three months ago, when Bayern decided that the player would have not been signed on a permanent deal. Both parties want to finalize the deal but the financial part will be of course crucial. The signing of James would not exclude also the arrival of Josip Ilicic who wants Napoli move and has already reached an agreement with the Partenopei.



SARRI ANNOUNCEMENT DATE REVEALED



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will announce Maurizio Sarri as their new coach between Wednesday and Thursday. The Italian tactician has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady who is now only waiting for the Blues to appoint their new manager.



According to La Repubblica, Massimiliano Allegri's Chelsea snub has postponed the announcement of Sarri to Juventus. The former Juve boss was the first name on Roman Abramovich agenda while, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Frank Lampard remains the no.1 candidate for the Blues' job.



Also according to Tuttosport, Lampard is the strongest candidate to take over at the Bridge although there is also a chance for Rafa Benitez to return to his ex club.



