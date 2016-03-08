Paper talk: Juve in a hurry to sign Pogba, Barça and Man Utd €50m January bid
26 October at 10:46Juventus are ‘in a hurry’ to sign Paul Pogba, Tuttosport reports. The Turin-based paper insists the Frenchman is one of the main transfer targets of the Serie A giants who are dreaming of re-signing the talented French midfielder who is struggling with the Red Devils so far this season.
Tuttosport states Pogba is still very much linked with his former club and the picture was taken with Cuadrado at the end of Man Utd-Juve proves there is still feeling between the 2018 France World Cup winner and the Old Lady.
According to Tuttosport Pogba’s poor relationship with José Mourinho has convinced Juventus to make a January bid as soon as the transfer window opens.
The Serie A giants are aware that Pogba is unhappy in Manchester right now and want to make the most of this situation trying to persuade him to return to the Allianz Stadium.
Meantime in Rome, the Giallorossi are thinking about the future of their star winger Cengiz Under. The Turkish winger is one of the most exciting players in Italy right now and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Manchester United and Barcelona are ready to place a € 50 million bid in the January transfer window.
Arsenal and City have also been monitoring the player regarded as the ‘Next Dybala’ but although Roma are not open to sell the player in January, it is widely known that everybody in the capital has a price-tag.
