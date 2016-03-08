Paper talk: Real close in on €70m Liverpool target, Inter make contact for Barça winger
15 June at 11:40The World Cup has begun and many top European clubs are focusing on the games played in Russia. Roma star Alisson is expected to be one of the stars of the competition. The Brazil International will be between the sticks of one of the favourite teams to win the competition and after the World Cup he could leave his club to join Real Madrid.
James Pallotta revealed that the Brazilian will join Real Madrid yesterday but clarified his statements a few minutes after.
The Merengues, however, are still very interested in signing the Brazil International and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Alisson will move to the Bernabeu for a fee close to € 70 million.
The Rome-based paper claims an agreement between the two parties is close with Roma that are thinking of replacing Alisson with Psg goalkeeper Areola who could leave Paris after the arrival of Gigi Buffon.
The French keeper costs € 20 million.
Meantime in Milan Inter are in ongoing talks to sign Radja Nainggolan and Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal.
The Spaniard is struggling with game time at the Nou Camp and after Rafinha’s loan move to Inter in January the two clubs could finalize another deal in the summer.
Contacts with Barcelona begun yesterday but the player snubbed a move to Italy in the previous transfer campaign when Napoli and Roma had offered him a chance to move on.
Now Inter will make a move to sign him as Spalletti is planning to replace Joao Cancelo with the former Sevilla man.
