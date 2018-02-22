Roma are arguably one of the most active clubs in these opening days of negotiations. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the giallorossi are close to signing Manchester United and Juventus target Bryan Cristante who is expected to move to the Olimpico for € 25 million plus € 5 million in add-ons.



Cristante, however, is not the only player that is expected to move to the Capital in the summer as Ivan Marcano has also agreed to move to the Olimpico as a free agent in the summer.



The giallorossi summer transfer strategies concern Manchester United as Roma are in talks to sign several targets of the Red Devils, aside from Cristante.







​According to Tuttosport, Monchi wants to sign Benfica star Talisca. The Portuguese ace is out on loan at Besiktas but Monchi wants to negotiate with the Portuguese giants given that he is on very good terms with their directors.



The Italian paper claims Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the Portuguese star although Roma are determined to do all they can to welcome the player’s services in the summer.



Il Corriere dello Sport confirms the interest of Roma in Talisca and adds that the Serie A giants are also in advanced talks to sign Justin Kluivert, another long time Manchester United target.



Roma, however, will only be able to make an offer for Kluivert after the 30th of June, when the financial year ends.



​Meantime in Turin Gigi Buffon is packing his suitcase and is ready to join Psg. According to Tuttosport his transfer to Paris is a done deal.



Tuttosport confirms what Calciomercato.com wrote last week: Psg have offered Buffon a two-year deal worth € 8 million-a-year and the Italian goalkeeper will be the testimonial of the 2022 World Cup that will be played in Qatar. Buffon will put pen to paper on his agreement with Psg in the coming weeks.



