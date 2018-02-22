Report: Roma closing in on €25m signing of Man Utd and Juve target
24 May at 10:43Roma are closing in on the signing of Atalanta star Bryan Cristante, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Italian star will complete a € 4 million permanent move from Benfica but his stay at Atalanta is not going to last long.
The Italian paper, in fact, claims that Roma are close to reaching an agreement to sign the 23-year-old for € 25 million plus € 5 million in add-ons.
Monchi has already had several meeting with directors of Atalanta and with the player’s agent Beppe Riso.
The decisive meeting was hold on Monday and Roma hope to finalize Cristante’s transfer as soon as possible as the giallorossi still remember the negotiations to sign Franck Kessié last summer with the Ivorian who eventually decided to join AC Milan.
Cristante has been one of Italy’s most decisive players this season having scored 12 goals and registered 4 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions with Atalanta.
