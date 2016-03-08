Paper talk: Ronaldo tempted by Juve move, Man Utd’s €50m bid
03 July at 11:50Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with joining Juventus and reports in Spain, Italy and Portugal confirm that the Old Lady has opened talks to sign the Portuguese ace.
According to Marca and A Bola Juve have offered Ronaldo € 120 million for the next four seasons. The Bianconeri are now on very good terms with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes who has recently closed his first ever deal with the Italians with Joao Cancelo.
Tuttosportclaims Ronaldo would be tempted to join the Serie A giants to finish his career in a league where he has never been playing before in his career. Even if the Old Lady reaches an agreement with Ronaldo, however, the Serie A giants would still need to convince Real Madrid as well.
In the meantime, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli is subject to a bid by Manchester United. According to Il Corriere dello Sport José Mourinho prefers the talented center-back over his team-mate Leonardo Bonucci who has also been linked with a move to the Old Trafford.
Manchester United have reportedly offered € 50 million to sign Romagnoli (€ 45 million plus € 5 million in add-ons) but the rossoneri have rejected the offer.
According to Il Corriere Dello Sport the Rossoneri could agree to sell Romagnoli for a higher fee.
