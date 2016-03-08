Cristiano Ronaldo was named the 'worst player on the pitch' by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian paper rates CR7 with low 4.5 out of 10 grade. "It's too easy to complain with De Sciglio or Bentancur. Juve signed Ronaldo to make the difference in these games. Against Atletico he seemed just like any other player".Other papers have given Ronaldo higher rates although the judgment of the Portuguese star are not positive anywhere on Italian media. "He did what he could", writes Tuttosport. "Juve were playing in the fog and were unable to reach him". His rating on the Turin-based paper is 5.5/10.As per Il Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo 'wasn't the real problem of Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano even if he clearly underperformed". His rating is 5 out of 10.