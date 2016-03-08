Paper talk: Sarri ready for Juve, Elliott decide price of AC Milan ahead of possible sale
31 May at 11:45Maurizio Sarri is ready to take over at Juventus. Today the intermediary Fali Ramadani will meet Chelsea to try to convince the Blues to free the Italian tactician who is pushing to move to Juventus, according to Tuttosport. Sarri has a € 6 million compensation clause in his contract which Chelsea want Juve to pay.
Juve, however, are hopeful that Ramadani will convince Chelsea to let the manager leave London without paying any fee.
According to Tuttosport, Juve would rather sign the Blues’ full-back Emerson Palmieri as Alex Sandro could leave the Old Lady in the summer.
With Chelsea facing a two-window transfer ban, however, it may be hard to reach an agreement.
Meantime, according to Tuttosport, Sarri has asked Juventus to have carte blanche for the management of the group and to receive support from the club as he already knows a part of fans won’t like him.
ELLIOTT WANTS TO SELL AC MILAN?
While Inter have just confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte, AC Milan have yet to choose their next manager and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, there could be some changes inside the control room.
Elliott, in fact, have estimated the price of the club in € 500-600 million.
The Italian paper states that selling the majority shares of the club is not a priority of the American fund. The plan is to find a minority shareholder that can buy a part of the club’s shares.
Who could it be? Alisher Usamov and Daniel Kretinski gave already been linked with buying the club. There are also rumours about an Arab fund whose identity remains secret, at the moment. The most solid option is Jorge Mendes’ group Fosun, the same group that owns the Wolverhampton Wolves. Mendes was in talks with Silvio Berlusconi before the Italian businessman sold the club to Younghong Li more than two years ago.
