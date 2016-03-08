Paquetà-Bernardeschi: what's true in the exchange between Juventus and Milan

Lucas Paquetà wants to leave Milan, it is a wish which must be followed by the facts. That is, at least 30-35 million from Paris Saint-Germain otherwise it will be difficult to accept Leonardo's conditions for the Brazilian player.



Calciomercato reports that Federico Bernardeschi is no longer an untouchable protagonist at Juventus, far from it, to the point of having ended up at the center of the dialogues with Barça for Rakitic who was said to have been in the works for a swap deal between the two this season.

So more rumours have sprung up these days about a potential exchange between Milan and Juve: a pure midfielder to be re-evaluated for Sarri, an outsider for Pioli instead of the starter Suso.



In reality, the two companies discussed this possibility before Christmas. An idea born in mid-December but slowed down up until now.



Juve would not have wanted to make a definitive investment on Paquetà, while Bernardeschi in those weeks expressed the desire to play at Juve at least until the end of the season.



Anthony Privetera