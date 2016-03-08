Paqueta: 'Kaka was the best in the world'

24 March at 18:40
AC Milan star Lucas Paqueta has said that Kaka was the best in the world and he will carve out his way just like the rossoneri legend did.

Paqueta scored for Brazil during the recent 1-1 draw against Panama. It was the Milan man's first goal for the Selecao. Neymar was absent but later congratulated Paqueta on the goal.

After the game, Paqueta was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he said: "Kaka was the best in the world, he made his way and I will do mine. I am at the beginning of my journey. At Milan, the goal is to return to the Champions League and an excellent coach like Gattuso motivates us to reach him."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.