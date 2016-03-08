Paqueta: 'Kaka was the best in the world'
24 March at 18:40AC Milan star Lucas Paqueta has said that Kaka was the best in the world and he will carve out his way just like the rossoneri legend did.
Paqueta scored for Brazil during the recent 1-1 draw against Panama. It was the Milan man's first goal for the Selecao. Neymar was absent but later congratulated Paqueta on the goal.
After the game, Paqueta was talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he said: "Kaka was the best in the world, he made his way and I will do mine. I am at the beginning of my journey. At Milan, the goal is to return to the Champions League and an excellent coach like Gattuso motivates us to reach him."
