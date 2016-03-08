Paqueta says 'no' to PSG move and Milan exit
18 August at 16:35AC Milan playmaker Lucas Paqueta is unwilling to leave the rossoneri and would say 'no' to a potential offer from Paris Saint-Germain.
Paqueta was signed by Milan in the winter of 2019 from Brazilian club Flamengo and Rino Gattuso had high praise for the player. He has already made his debut for the Brazilian national team and has been called upto the side for the upcoming friendlies.
We understand that Paqueta is very happy at Milan and will be happy to turn down any approach from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
While PSG are interested, no concrete talks have been held in anyway yet. Leonardo, who played the key role in bringing him to the rossoneri, is certainly interested and likes the player a lot.
But Paqueta is very much keen on making his career thrive at the San Siro. He rejected Real Madrid when they came forward for him during his time at Flamengo and he won't have problems turning down PSG, if the Parisiens do come calling.
