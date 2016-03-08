​Juventus ’ director of football Fabio Paratici spoke to Sky Sport a few minutes before Manchester United-Juventus.“This will be a great game, played in an historic stadium for football. We will see some of the best players in the world. There are 4000 Juventus fans and I want to thank them. There are Juve fans everywhere, I want to thank them for their support.”“Juventus and Manchester United are among the best teams in the World”, he told Juventus TV.“”We need to make precise passes, that’s what Allegri means when he talks of a ‘technical game’. We need to show what we are capable of. It’s going to be a great game, one of a great level. We hope to gain some points, three would be better.”Juventus and Manchester United have six points in the first two games of the group stage of the Champions League. After tonight, the Bianconeri and the Red Devils will meet again at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the 7th of November.