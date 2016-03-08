Paris Saint-Germain abandon chase of AC Milan full-back
29 August at 17:50French giants Paris Saint-Germain have abandoned the chase of AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.
The Swiss' agent was holding talks with the rossoneri some days ago but he decided to stay at the club, despite interest from some other European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.
A report from Calciomercato states that PSG have abandoned the chase of the AC milan star but will now pursue a move for Bayern full-back Juan Bernat, who has also been linked with the Parisiens.
