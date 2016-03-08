Paris Saint-Germain could 'rob' Inter of their upcoming star
11 May at 10:55French giants Paris Saint-Germain are back in the race to sign one of Inter Milan's most prized starlets in Sebastiano Esposito.
The Class of 2002 striker has been a revelation for the junior nerazzurri sides this season and has also played well for the Italy Under-17s. He has also done well for the Primavera sides and made his senior debut in the Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Journalist Alfredo Pedulla states that while Paris Saint-Germain had tried signing Esposito previously but are now back in the hunt for him. A meeting with the club and the player's agents happened in Rome recently but the proposals were rejected.
But PSG are now back and have made contact with the player's family, who they seem to be convinced that PSG might be the place for him. This is troubling Inter.
Esposito has scored 16 times in 14 games for the Under-17s B side and has scored 3 times in 12 games for the Primavera side.
