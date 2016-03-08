Paris Saint-Germain set to go back in for Alex Sandro
03 August at 12:15French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to go back in to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.
The Brazilian star has been linked with a move to PSG and Manchester United and we have previously reported that PSG did make an offer of about 40 million euros not long ago, but the Old Lady pegged it back demanding 10 million euros more.
L'Equipe state that PSG are set to comeback in for Alex Sandro, who hasn't decided about his future as yet, but the Parisiens are desperate to sign a left-back this summer, with Yuri Berchiche having joined Athletic Bilbao.
It is said that Alex Sandro is yet to make up his mind about whether to stay or not and Juventus are willing to hand him a contract, but it remains to be seen whether the player would want to sign a new deal.
It is our understanding that Manchester United have not made any offer for the player yet.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
