Paris Saint-Germain star reveals why he rejected Schalke return
08 September at 17:35Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler has revealed why he rejected a chance to return to former side Schalke this past summer.
Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg in the January of 2017 for a fee of 36 million euros. And while he has impressed since joining the French side, his opportunities in the first team have reduced since the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
It was reported by us not long ago that Schalke had made an attempt to resign Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain. But the German has recently told in an interview as to why he refused to go back to the Gelsenkirchen based side.
He said: "It is a special club for me and I will always carry it in my heart.
"But going back there now was not in my plans. From many things and today, I can not answer questions about my future ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments