Parma, Darmian: 'I have to get used to VAR in Italy...'
18 September at 20:45Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined the debate on technology in football by defending VAR today during an interview with his club Parma, via Calciomercato.com, in a meet and greet at the Stadio Tardini today.
The 29-year-old Italian defender moved to Parma from the Red Devils after a four-year spell in the Premier League and has already gotten off to a good start with his new club, providing an assist in his debut.
The defender was confident ahead of this season and admits it will take him a while to adjust to the usage of VAR.
“Personally, I think Sunday's game went quite well, physically I felt good and I think that the two weeks of the international break were useful as I could get to know my teammates well, which has borne fruit. The understanding is already good, but it will improve week after week. I was disappointed because we didn't get what we wanted in front of our fans: the three points. I think we had a good game and from the good things we've done on Sunday we need to get back on track to prepare well for the game against Lazio. I've been playing in the Premier League for the last 4 years, until last year there was no VAR, unlike in Italy. It's something I have to get used to quickly but as a first time I admit it was strange, the game was broken up. I believe, however, that it is a useful tool that will help the referees to make the right decisions.”
Apollo Heyes
