Parma, Darmian set to join from Manchester United
30 August at 14:30Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is set to join Parma tomorrow, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 29-year-old Italian full-back will have his medical examinations before signing a permanent deal with the Emilian side. Darmian arrived in Manchester in 2015 from Torino but struggled to settle with the Red Devils and only managed to make 60 league appearances across his four seasons with the club, managing only a measly six league appearances last season.
Darmian will hope moving to Parma will allow him to re-establish himself as a strong defender and feature more regularly on the pitch, after impressing with his four seasons with Torino prior to his move to the Premier League. The full back is also following his teammate Chris Smalling to Serie A, after the Englishman is set to join Roma on a loan deal. The deal should be officially announced over the weekend, as the transfer market closes on Monday next week.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments