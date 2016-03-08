Parma, Gagliolo: 'It's an honour for me to play for Sweden'

03 October at 15:45
Parma defender Riccardo Gagliolo, who was called up for the Swedish national team for the first time ever this week, spoke to Stockholm based newspaper Aftonbladet via Calciomercato.com to discuss the call-up.
 
"I had never had contact from Sweden. When they heard about the possibility, I explained that it would be an honour for me to wear the Swedish national team's jersey. I don't know any of the other players, but I played against Robin Olsen, Albin Ekdal and Robin Quaison when he was in Palermo. Even though I grew up in Italy, I feel a strong bond with Sweden. My mother and grandparents live there, I have a lot of contact with them and I visit them as often as possible. My brother is with them in Sweden now.”
 
The 29-year-old, who was born in Liguria, received the call-up after impressive performances for Parma. He has started all but one of the club’s games so far this season, scoring one goal against Udinese in their 3-1 victory. He is contracted to Parma until 2022.

Apollo Heyes

