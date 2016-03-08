Parma president confirms Karamoh interest and comments on Balotelli rumours

05 July at 20:30
Parma president, Pietro Pizzarotti, confirmed his interest in Karamoh while stating that the club cannot afford Balotelli.

Speaking at a press conference at the presentation the clubs new jersey, Pizzarotti said, "Karamoh is an Inter player, he was in Parma visiting the sports Centre. It is a negotiation that is conducted by the sporting director, but at the moment he is an Inter player."

“Balotelli? We tried to approach him, only we realized that he has costs that are not accessible to Parma.
“Sorry because he is a player we like, but the negotiation will not go forward".
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Parma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.