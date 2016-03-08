Parma president confirms Karamoh interest and comments on Balotelli rumours
05 July at 20:30Parma president, Pietro Pizzarotti, confirmed his interest in Karamoh while stating that the club cannot afford Balotelli.
Speaking at a press conference at the presentation the clubs new jersey, Pizzarotti said, "Karamoh is an Inter player, he was in Parma visiting the sports Centre. It is a negotiation that is conducted by the sporting director, but at the moment he is an Inter player."
“Balotelli? We tried to approach him, only we realized that he has costs that are not accessible to Parma.
“Sorry because he is a player we like, but the negotiation will not go forward".
