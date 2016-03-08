Parma's sporting director with Inter to discuss Esposito deal: the latest
21 January at 18:00Parma are looking for a new forward this month, following the injury to Italian striker Roberto Inglese. The Emilian club are now looking to sign Inter forward Sebastiano Esposito, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Crusaders are keen to strengthen their attacking department following the injury suffered by their 28-year-old striker Inglese in the 2-1 loss to league leaders Juventus on Sunday. Parma’s sporting director, Daniele Faggiano, is currently at Inter’s headquarters in order to negotiate for 17-year-old Italian.
Parma are one of many clubs interested in the teenager, the report continues, with SPAL also working hard to try and secure his signature. Esposito is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2022 and has already proved he is capable playing in the topflight.
The 17-year-old Italian striker has made eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal in that time.
Apollo Heyes
