Parma set for Laxalt talks with Milan: the details

Serie A side Parma are set to hold talks with AC Milan over a potential move for Diego Laxalt.Laxalt is expected to leave the rossoneri this summer after the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid. Both West Ham and Newcastle did hold talks for the Uruguayan but they never went beyond that in a possible deal. We understand that Parma ha ve recently made brief contact for the former Genoa man and it happened yesterday. They are interested in him and want to meet with Milan on Monday to take the talks further.There is still no definitive agreement because Milan has no intention of recording a capital loss with the sale of Laxalt, who has a balance sheet value of € 13 million.

The idea of ​​Parma is to offer a loan operation with the right of redemption to approach the figures requested by Milan. Several obstacles remain to be overcome between both the clubs and both with the players' agents, who have not yet had direct contact with Parma.



It remains to be understood what will be the will of the former Genoa man, who may not be convinced by the operation. Another obstacle, then, is represented by the wage demands of Laxalt , which can be a problem for Parma.