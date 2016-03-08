Pastore on De Rossi: 'Boca fans will love him'

Roma midfielder Javier Pastore has given his verdict on Daniele De Rossi's move to Boca Juniors, saying that the club will love the Italian.De Rossi's contract at Roma ran out this summer and he left the club on a free transfer, criticising the running of the giallorossi. Francesco Totti also left his role due to issues pertaining to bad ownership of the club.In an interview that Pastore gave to FoxSport , he talked about De Rossi's move to his hometown club.He said: "I think he will be a very important player for Boca because of his career, his willingness to always give his best in training, he will integrate well with the Xeneizes. He will be very focused on doing things in the best way, because leaving Rome and going to Buenos Aires is a total challenge.

"It's a team that has always liked it. I think it will give 100%, as far as I know. He is a smart player, he thinks very quickly and defensively is always where he needs to be. He really wants to do well,the fans will love it. Daniele will be important for the locker room, he will give his values . It's a unique challenge for him."