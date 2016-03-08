Paulinho considering future amidst China offers
07 July at 12:15Barcelona star Paulinho has revealed that he has received offers to go back to China this summer.
Paulinho was an important part of the Brazilian side in the FIFA World Cup and was even part of the side that lost 2-1 to Belgium yesterday to get knocked out of the competition.
He joined Barcelona from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 40 million euros. In an interview recently, Paulinho revealed that he has received offers to go back to China.
He said: "I have offers from a Chinese club and also from another club. I will have to talk to Barcelona. if I stay or I will go away."
Paulinho has drawn links with Juventus this summer and they could be the club which has moved for him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments