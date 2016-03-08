Pavel Nedved hints for more summer signings for Juventus
03 August at 10:55Juventus vice-president and club legend Pavel Nedved has hinted at more big summer signings for the club this summer.
Following Juventus' game in the United States against the MLS All Stars, Nedved was asked about more signings that the club could possibly make this summer after the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci.
Nedved said: "Our shopping is not over yet ... The Champions League? At Juve it's always, I say always, it was a goal ".
Tuttosport say that Paul Pogba or Sergey Milinkovic-Savic could be one of the big signings that Juventus make, with both having drawn links with the bianconeri this summer.
While we have previously reported that Pogba won't leave Manchester United this summer, Milinkovic-Savic is being offered a new contract by Lazio, with the biancocelesti set to double his wage from 1.5 million euros a season to 3 million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
