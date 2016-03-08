Pellegrini: 'I like Fonseca, with him we control the game'
13 September at 17:35Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has revealed his liking for new manager Paulo Fonseca because they control the game with him in charge.
Roma have started their season in an indifferent way so far. They were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Genoa in their first game of their season and held Lazio to a 1-1 draw in the Derby della Capitale in the previous game after the biancocelesti hit the bar three times.
In an interview that Pellegrini gave to Sky Sports, he talked about the new giallorossi boss.
He said: "We work every day to improve. I am very happy with what the coach asks of us, always having the ball in the game. I think it is right to use our team's technique to be able to set up the games as we want. "I never submitted to the other team, I like this a lot. Now it's time to show what we're doing in training, it's time to win."
On the upcoming game against Sassuolo, he said: "We have to win, it is fundamental also because we play at home and the support of the fans will be fundamental. Sassuolo was a wonderful experience, I am tied to the city, to the companions and it will be exciting to play against them."
