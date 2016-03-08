Pepe Reina addresses Zlatan's AC Milan return rumors
04 October at 22:50AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has said that the idea of Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to AC Milan is a mere 'hypothesis'.
Reina was part of the Milan side that beat Olympiacos 3-1 at the San Siro in the Europa League, despite having conceded early. The rossoneri had scored three goals in the space of ten minutes from the 70th minute on to seal a comeback and go top of their group.
Reina though, was talking to Sky Sports after the game and he was asked to address the rumors linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move back to AC Milan.
The Spaniard said: "Ibrahimovic? Until January the market will not open. It is a hypothesis till now. He is a great player, who if comes to Milan will help us a lot. But we have time till January."
Reina was asked to judge the rossoneri's performance against the Greek side. He said: "The performance? We have created chances but not that much. But the important thing is to continue to play well. And we have to compete in all the tournaments that Milan plays."
