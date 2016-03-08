Pepe Reina: 'I joined Milan because Gigio Donnarumma was going to be sold...'
16 January at 18:00Former AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina revealed why he signed with the Rossoneri and his thoughts on the club’s current situation in an interview with Spanish media outlet Onda Cero via Calciomercato.com today.
"I signed with Milan because Gianluigi Donnarumma was to be sold, but in the end he stayed. I also tried my best to help Gigio in his growth.”
The 37-year-old Spaniard then discussed the Rossoneri’s current situation.
“Milan are a bit in difficulty, but they will return to their level.”
Reina joined Premier League side Aston Villa on loan earlier this week after only making one appearance all season for the Rossoneri. The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2018 after his contract expired with Napoli. Since his arrival 18 months ago, the Spaniard has made 13 appearances for Milan, conceding 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets.
His former teammate, Gianluigi Donnarumma, is one of the Rossoneri’s brightest stars. The 20-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021, has made 18 appearances for the club so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 23 goals in that time. He has long been linked with a move away from Milan, but a move has never materialised.
Apollo Heyes
