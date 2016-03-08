Pepe Reina on racism: 'Imbeciles are everywhere, they are idiots who remained in the 1800s'
26 April at 17:15AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has condemned racism, saying that racists are everywhere and they are idiots who are still in the 1800s.
During Milan's 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Italian Cup second leg of the semi-final, racist chants were made against Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie. The match was not stopped, despite that.
Reina was recently talking to Sky Sports and he talked about racism.
He said: "You have to be strong in launching a message against racism. The imbeciles are everywhere, they are just idiots who remained in the 1800s, not all the fans are like that.
"Franck and Baka away for these things? They are serious boys, with head on shoulders and we don't have to get to these thoughts, let's hope it's the last time. We footballers can't stop the games, we don't have this power.
"It's the referees or the prosecutor who have to deal with these things, it's their job. The only thing we could do was play soccer, they have to take care of these things. We all heard the choirs coming from the stands, Franck and Baka behaved very well, they could have behaved differently but they only thought to play, also the importance of the game Romeo had to deal with these things, honor Kessié and Bakayoko who continued to play for the team."
