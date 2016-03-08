Pepe Reina's dad: 'He's happy at Milan, he wants to finish his career here'

02 September at 15:10
The father of Pepe Reina has revealed that the Spaniard is happy at Milan and he wants to finish his career at the rossoneri.

Reina has been linked with a move to Real Madrid recently as they looked for a replacement for Keylor Navas, who is joining PSG. But the Los Blancos are now set to sign Alphonse Areola on a loan deal from the French side.

In an interview that Reina's father gave to CM, he talked about the links with the Los Blancos and his future in football.

He said: "Out of respect I can't give much explanation. I was outside of this speech, the truth knows the player and the club. Pepe is very happy in Milan."

On his relationship with Donnarumma, he said: "He has a companion who is a great goalkeeper. Sport gives you nothing, you have to work day after day. Pepe is a born worker, I hope that in the long run he can get his reward". 

On whether Milan maybe his last club, he said:  "For Pepe it would be fantastic. Playing for Milan is fantastic for him, he is a club 7 times champion of Europe. He is 100% satisfied."

