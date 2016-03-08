Pepe Reina: 'We did not deserve to lose against Juventus, the referee was wrong'

AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes that the rossoneri did not deserve to lose their Serie A clash against Juventus yesterday.

Despite putting up a very good performance in Turin, Milan picked up no points from the game. They were denied two penalty appeals, a decision that is being highly criticised. Moise Kean scored against the club he supports late in the game.

Reina though, was talking to Milan TV about the game and he said that the side did not deserve to lose the game.

He said: "I think we had a good game, we didn't deserve to lose. This performance will give us a boost for the season and for our goal.

"We have to settle for the performance that took place today. Playing in this way in the immediate future, it is unlikely that the team will be defeated. I saw a team with personality, which tried to win at a complicated stage and with decisions that influenced the race a little. I think the referee was wrong. "

Milan are fourth in the table but could drop to fifth if Atalanta beat Inter later today.

