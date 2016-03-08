Perez refuses to comment on Modric during Courtois press conference
09 August at 14:55Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has refused to comment on talks of Luka Modric looking to leave the club during Thibaut Courtois' unveiling as a Los Blancos player.
It was said that Modric was scheduled to hold talks with Perez to make it clear that he would want to leave the club this summer. Inter Milan are already in to make an offer for the player and will swoop for him once he makes a decision to leave the club.
Perez was present during Thibaut Courtois' unveiling as a Real Madrid player, but he dodged questions about Modric's future at the club.
The Real Madrid president was intent on making sure that the attention did not divert from the club's new signing. But the Spaniard is fearing a possible exit of another superstar, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
About Modric, Perez could only say: "We believe in this team."
