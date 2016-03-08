Perin: ‘Juve? I don’t know…’
05 June at 09:31Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin talked to media after Italy’s 1-1 draw against Holland (read tops and flops here). The Italian is tipped to join Juventus in the summer but after the final whistle, Perin cooled transfer speculations: “I don’t know what’s going to happen”, he told journalists in the mixed zone. “You said Juve but I don’t know what’s going to happen, let’s see.”
“It was an important game for me, there is nothing more important than the national team and I am happy because it was the first game I played from the beginning. After the injuries I tried to remain balanced and I don’t know if I am a better or worst person. It’s always me and I am always myself.”
