Perisic-Arsenal: Aubameyang 'likes' news about Inter star's desire to leave

A possible new clue to the future of Ivan Perisic? As admitted yesterday by Giuseppe Marotta, the Croatian attacker asked Inter to be sold this month and believes his experience in Italy is over. In his dreams, there is the Premier League, with Arsenal being the most interested club.



The Nerazzurri do not want to oppose the will of the player but will only accept bids that reflect Perisic's valuation, that is a definitive operation or a loan with an obligation to buy for a total fee of 35-40 million euros.



At the moment, Arsenal have limited themselves to a loan offer with a right of redemption. The London-based club already has an agreement with the player on a contract worth 6.5 million euros per season.



In addition to that, the Gunners have now received the "blessing" of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Through his Instagram account, the Gabonese attacker has indeed 'liked' the news, reported by a fan profile, of the transfer request sent by Perisic to Inter.









