Perisic could face action for threatening to 'kill' fan last year
04 May at 11:35Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic could possibly face some sort of action against himself for threatening to kill a fan last year.
The Croatian was involved in an incident with an Inter fan last year in which a video recorded on the spot saw the fan tell Perisic: "Go take a shower, idiot."
To this, an angry Perisic had replied: "Come here, I will kill you."
The TAR had accepted appeals against the fan and had handed him a Daspo of around three years. But the Daspo has now been removed and that fan can now watch matches from stadiums.
But its Perisic who can be in trouble now, as the video doesn't support his case.
The Milan TAR has released a statement saying: "Perisic had a clearly intimidating and provocative attitude. He railed at the fan, showing his willingness to join him, telling him to go down to the soccer field for an unacceptable and close reckoning. He has clearly broken the principles of loyalty, fairness and probity which an athlete must always keep."
The investigations into the case will continue and Perisic could face action.
