Perisic looks to stay at Inter, despite Man Utd interest
26 July at 11:40Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic reportedly wants to stay at the nerazzurri this summer, despite interest from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Perisic was one of the best players in the FIFA World Cup and he played an important role in taking Croatia to the final of the tournament and he even scored in the 4-2 loss to France in the final. Not just that, but Perisic had also scored against England in the semi-final.
The Daily Star state that while Mourinho wants Perisic to join United this summer, the winger wants to stay at Inter this summer.
Perisic was heavily linked with an Old Trafford switch last summer itself, but the nerazzurri had pegged back all of United's bids to sign him and Perisic had stayed at Inter, because of that.
While United are also interested in Ante Rebic, Perisic's compatriot, they could miss out on Perisic again this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
