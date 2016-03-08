Perisic reveals desire to join Bayern permanently
30 September at 14:20Inter loanee and Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic has revealed that he would do his best to be permanently signed by the Bavarian side next summer.
Perisic, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester for two summers and was linked with Arsenal last January, moved to Bayern Munich on a loan deal this past summer. The Bavarians have the option to buy the Croatian next summer.
In an interview that Perisic gave to the Athletic recently, he talked about how the move came about.
He said: "We are talking about Bayern, one of the 5 best clubs in the world. Each club has different options for each role. I was not the first choice, everything happened very quickly".
On the negotiations: "Everyone knows: after Sané's injury, the club contacted Inter and then my agent. I thought about it with my family for one night. Then I accepted."
On his desire to join Bayern on a permanent basis, he said: I believe in myself and I think I can convince the club to exercise the purchase option. It is my desire and I will do everything to make it possible."
