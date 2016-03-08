Perotti hints at Roma move for Tottenham and Liverpool target
06 August at 11:55AS Roma star Diego Perotti could have dropped a prominent transfer hint about Suso's possible move to the giallorossi this summer.
Suso has been linked with a move to Roma and with moves to the Premier League this summer. And he was recently active on Diego Perotti's 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram.
The Spaniard asked a question asking Perotti to conclude the session. To this, Perotti had replied: "Come and play at Roma with me!"
The answer to the question has all but confirmed Roma's interest in the player, even if it doesn't suggest that a move will happen. Suso had a release clause of 38 million euros, but it expired last month.
